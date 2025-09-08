Congress slams Manipur Guv for meeting only BJP leaders ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Imphal, Sep 8 Congress in Manipur on Monday strongly criticised Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla for holding meetings with senior BJP leaders and MLAs in connection with the possible visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state on September 13.

The Governor on Sunday held a meeting at the Raj Bhavan with senior BJP leaders, MLAs, including former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, top civil and security officials and discussed the expected visit of the Prime Minister on September 13.

Former three-term Manipur Chief Minister and Congress Legislature Party leader Okram Ibobi Singh on Monday strongly condemned the Governor of Manipur for holding the meeting exclusively with BJP MLAs ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit on Saturday, calling it a blatant lowering of the sanctity of the constitutional office.

Singh, accompanied by other party leaders, said the selective invitation undermines democratic norms and sidelines the voices of elected representatives of the people.

“The meeting was a ‘shocking display of partisanship’ and demanded that all MLAs be included in discussions concerning the ongoing crisis, regardless of party affiliation. If the meeting was meant to address the violence, excluding opposition MLAs is an affront to the people of Manipur,” Singh told the media.

Noting that Raj Bhavan must remain above politics, the former Chief Minister sharply criticised the handling of the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement, signed in August 2008 under the Congress government, which was extended after lapsing for almost a year. He alleged that successive BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state ignored repeated violations of the agreement’s strict ground rules.

“Instead of referring issues to the monitoring committee, the former state government passed resolutions for the abrogation of the SoO for two militants. The Centre did not act, leaving local communities vulnerable while militants operated freely,” the Congress leader said.

Highlighting the Prime Minister’s visit, Singh said that it appeared “more of a tour than a mission,” prioritising Mizoram and Assam over Manipur. He warned that the brief visit of the Prime Minister without concrete assurances or a roadmap to end the violence would signal neglect and disregard for the state’s plight.

“The PM seems to believe he can pacify Manipur with a cursory visit, but the people cannot tolerate gestures without action,” the former Chief Minister said.

He stressed that the Congress party welcomes VVIP visits but emphasised that they must come with meaningful engagement and solutions.

Ibobi asserted that both the Governor’s selective meeting and the Centre’s failure to uphold the SoO agreement have deepened distrust in Manipur.

“Ignoring elected representatives and failing to enforce agreements that protect our citizens undermines the credibility of both Raj Bhavan and the Central government,” he said.

Singh was accompanied by Congress Working Committee member Gaikhangam Gangmei, MLAs Lokeshwar Singh and Surjakumar Okram, former MLA Loken Singh, and other senior Congress leaders.

