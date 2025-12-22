Congress slams Modi govt over rail fare hike, demands minister's resignation

New Delhi, Dec 22 Congress on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led government over the recent railway fare increase, calling it a "surreptitious" move that burdens common citizens.

Senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, accusing him of deteriorating the national carrier's condition.

Addressing a press conference, Kumar described the hike - announced quietly via a circular and effective from December 26 - as the second in the current term (post-July 2025).

He claimed fares have risen 107 per cent in 10 years under Modi, from 32 paise per km at the end of the UPA era to 66 paise now.

Though the government portrays it as a nominal 1-2 paise per km increase (1 paise for ordinary class beyond 215 km; 2 paise for non-AC mail/express and all AC classes), Kumar said it translates to Rs 100-200 extra for average passengers.

The revision is expected to generate Rs 600 crore till March 2026, following Rs 700 crore from the July hike.

Kumar criticised the withdrawal of senior citizen concessions, alleging it has cost them Rs 8,600 crore. He highlighted other rises: platform tickets from Rs 3 to Rs 50 (though the current standard is Rs 10-50 at select stations), train meals from Rs 30 to Rs 120, and Rs 500 parking fees for over 30 minutes.

Citing CAG reports, he claimed train food is often unfit for consumption.

On safety, Kumar noted 712 accidents since 2014, causing 768 deaths.

He contrasted Rs 1.08 lakh crore spent on bullet trains with inadequate funding for the 'Kavach' anti-collision system, urging its immediate nationwide rollout.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge echoed the criticism, accusing the government of "looting" the public amid neglect, overcrowding, and delays.

The party demanded a rollback, reinstatement of concessions, and prioritisation of safety over prestige projects.

Railway officials defended the "rationalisation" as necessary for rising costs, exempting suburban services, short ordinary journeys, and season tickets to minimise the impact on daily commuters.

The opposition's onslaught highlights growing concerns over affordability and safety in India's vast rail network.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor