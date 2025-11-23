Congress slams Modi govt's 'first announce, second think' flip-flop on Chandigarh L-G Bill

New Delhi, Nov 23 In a stinging critique, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has accused the Narendra Modi government of a hasty "FAST approach to governance -- First Announce, Second Think" -- after the Union Home Ministry backtracked on introducing a controversial Constitution Amendment Bill for Chandigarh in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.

"Just yesterday the Parliament Bulletin for the forthcoming Winter Session had listed for introduction a Constitution Amendment Bill to enable the appointment of a full-time Lieutenant Governor for Chandigarh. This was immediately and aggressively opposed by the INC and other parties in Punjab whose Governor is also the Administrator of Chandigarh. The Union Home Ministry now says that it has no intention to introduce the Bill in the Winter Session," Ramesh posted on X on Sunday morning, attaching the parliamentary bulletin.

His social media post has fuelled a political debate in Punjab, where Chandigarh serves as the shared capital with Haryana.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025, listed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha bulletins on November 22, sought to bring Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution -- empowering the President to frame regulations for the Union Territory, akin to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and others without legislatures.

In a post on X, the Home Ministry clarified: "The proposal only to simplify the Central government's law-making process... is still under consideration. No final decision has been taken... A suitable decision will be taken only after adequate consultations with all stakeholders, keeping in mind the interests of Chandigarh."

It emphasised no intent to alter Chandigarh's governance or "traditional arrangements" with Punjab and Haryana.

The episode revives long-standing tensions over Chandigarh, envisioned as Punjab's post-Partition capital in 1948 but shared after 1966.

With the Winter Session set for December 1-19 -- just 15 working days -- opposition parties decry the truncated schedule amid other bills like the Atomic Energy Bill.

