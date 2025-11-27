Congress slams new labour codes, calls them ‘anti-worker’, launches nationwide protest

New Delhi, Nov 27 The Congress on Thursday intensified its attack on the Centre over the recently implemented labour codes, calling them “draconian” and a direct assault on India’s 44 crore unorganised workers.

Addressing a press briefing at AICC headquarters, former MP and Chairman of the Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress (KKC), Udit Raj, said massive protests have already begun across the country and will continue in the coming weeks.

The Congress leader said the four labour codes that came into force on November 21 were designed to weaken workers’ rights, dilute social security, and give unprecedented freedom to employers.

“The Congress strongly opposes these new labour codes. Everywhere in the country, protests have begun. On November 22, we held a demonstration at Shram Shakti Bhawan and told the government that these laws are anti-worker,” he said.

He criticised provisions allowing employers to hire and fire workers without prior permission up to 300 employees—an increase from the earlier limit of 100.

He said redefining the concept of wages will drastically reduce workers’ take-home salaries, while pay revision has now been stretched to five years despite rising inflation. “A worker’s actual salary will shrink by nearly 50 per cent. This is extremely dangerous,” he added.

He also warned that safety mechanisms under occupational health and hazard laws have been weakened, leaving workers exposed to exploitation.

“Inspection and regulatory safeguards have been removed. Employers are no longer obligated to provide safety equipment or ensure workplace protection,” he said.

He criticised the central government for offering only registration benefits to gig and platform workers without social security, insurance, PF, or pension. “The welfare system for unorganised workers has been dismantled,” he said.

He demanded that the government immediately withdraw the labour codes, calling them the “most dangerous policy ever introduced for India’s workers."

