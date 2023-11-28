Congress slams V-P Dhankhar for comparing PM Modi with Mahatma Gandhi

New Delhi, Nov 28 Congress on Tuesday launched a broadside against Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar for drawing parallels between Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, Congress leader Manish Tewari getting out at the Vice-President said, "The Vice President never ceases to amaze. This one has however taken the cake of ……" "We may have personal views but to be completely unmindful of the position one occupies is beyond belief. Sad what has the vice Presidency come too....."

He also attached a news report that referred to the comments made by Dhankhar during his address at an event dedicated to Jain mystic and philosopher Shrimad Rajchandraji on Monday.

At the event, Dhankhar said, "I would like to say one thing, The 'mahapurush' of the last century was Mahatma Gandhi. Narendra Modi is the yugpurush of this century."

"Mahatma Gandhi freed us from the slavery of the British with truth and non-violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put the country on the path of progress on which we always wanted to see," he added.

Even Congress MP Manickam Tagore lashed out at the Vice-President and dubbed his comments "shameful".

In a post on X, Tagore, who is Congress Goa in charge said, "If you compare with Mahatma it's shameful Sir, we all know there is a limit to sycophancy now you have crossed that limit, and to be in your chair and position and to be a sycophant does not add value Sir. With respect Vice President."

