Congress, SP, BSP name candidates in UP

Lucknow, April 14 The Congress on Sunday named Ujjawal Raman Singh as its candidate for the Allahabad Lok Sabha seat.

The son of veteran SP leader and former MP Reoti Raman Singh, he quit the Samajwadi Party to join the Congress last week.

The Samajwadi Party, on the other hand, replaced senior leader Shivpal Yadav with his son Aditya Yadav from the Budaun Lok Sabha seat. In the rectified list of candidates released on Sunday evening, the party declared the names of candidates for two seats -- Budaun and Sultanpur. The party has fielded Ram Bhuwal Nishad from the Sultanpur seat. He will be up against sitting BJP MP Maneka Gandhi.

The party had first fielded Dharmendra Yadav from the Budaun seat. Then it replaced Dharmendra Yadav with Shivpal Yadav and now Shivpal Yadav has been replaced by his son Aditya.

The Bahujan Samaj Party, meanwhile, has announced Dr Umesh Kumar Singh as its candidate from Ghazipur. He will contest against Afzal Ansari of the SP and Paras Nath Rai of the BJP.

