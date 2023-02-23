Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera's Arrest Mentioned In Supreme Court, SC Agrees To Hear Plea At 3 PM Today

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday agreed to hear at 3 PM a petition filed in relation to the arrest of Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera at the Delhi airport today after an urgent mention was made by Senior Advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singvhi.

According to Live Law, Singhvi informed the CJI that Khera was about to board a flight at 11 AM from the Delhi airport, but he was deplaned. Complaints have been filed against him in Assam, Lucknow and Varanasi over some comments made by him the Prime Minister. Singhvi said that offences under Section 153A and 153B of the Indian Penal Code have been invoked against him.

Expressing concerns over the multiple FIRs, Singhvi said that he is seeking to consolidate them. "He is sought to be whisked away by Assam Police at the Delhi airport. Until 3 o clock, they are there. We are asking for consolidation. All over the country, they are filing these FIRs", the senior counsel said while adding that he does not personally approve of the statements made by Khera.

CJI Chandrachud, who is at present heading the Constitution Bench which is hearing the Shiv Sena case, agreed to hear the matter at 3 PM today.