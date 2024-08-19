‘Congress started lateral entry’, Law Minister Arjun Meghwal deflates Oppn’s ‘agenda'

New Delhi, Aug 19 Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday criticised the Congress and Rahul Gandhi on the lateral entry issue, saying it was the Congress which started it in the country.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday issued a notification for filling 45 senior positions in various ministers at the ranks of Joint Secretaries, Directors, and Deputy Secretaries through 'lateral entry'. The opposition parties, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in particular, are criticising the move claiming that it undermines the reservation rights of OBCs, SCs, and STs.

“Rahul Gandhi is making a false allegation that RSS people are being recruited in various departments through lateral entry. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was appointed the Finance Secretary in 1976 via lateral entry while Montek Singh Ahluwalia became the Chairman of the Planning Commission through the same process,” the Law Minister said.

Rahul Gandhi, as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, should be more careful while making statements, the Law Minister said.

“It was PM Modi who set things right. He asked the concerned officials to recruit through the proper channel - UPSC. UPSC has its own set of rules and regulations and a proper procedure is now being followed,” Meghawal said.

Stating that the National Advisory Commission was headed by Sonia Gandhi, the Minister said, “This is not a constitutional post. But they (Congress) kept this post even above the Prime Minister’s chair, which is a constitutional post."

He also said that in 2005, the Administrative Reform Commission was set up during UPA-I which failed to act on its reports.

“The posts are open for all and anyone can apply. It is open to the SC/ST people as well. They too can apply. Also, the UPSC/IAS vacancies are separate. Congress is falsely alleging that we are undoing reservations. I fail to understand why there is this sudden love for the OBCs in the Congress,” the Law Minister said.

Late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1961 wrote to all the Chief Ministers telling them he was against reservation, Meghawal said.

“Also, the Mandal Commission report was rejected by late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi,” he said.

He also said that Rajiv Gandhi had said on the floor of the House that he was against the reservation.

“Rahul Gandhi is only trying to raise the passions of OBC, and SC/ST students,” the Law Minister said.

The first Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) was established in 1966 under the chairmanship of Morarji Desai (later succeeded by K. Hanumanthaiah) which laid the groundwork for future discussions on the need for specialised skills within civil services.

While it did not specifically advocate for lateral entry as understood today, it emphasised professionalisation, training, and personnel management reforms to ensure that the bureaucracy effectively meets the challenges of a rapidly changing nation.

The Government of India has historically inducted outside talent into higher tiers of the government, typically in advisory roles but occasionally even in key administrative assignments.

However, the concept of lateral entry was strongly endorsed by the second Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) established in 2005 during the tenure of UPA-1 under the chairmanship of Veerappa Moily.

The ARC was tasked with recommending reforms to make the Indian administrative system more effective, transparent, and citizen-friendly.

In a post titled 'Lateral Entry', Union Minister Ashwini Viashnaw said on Sunday, "INC hypocrisy is evident on lateral entry matter. It was the UPA government which developed the concept of lateral entry. The second Admin Reforms Commission (ARC) was established in 2005 under the UPA government. Shri Veerappa Moily chaired it.

"UPA period ARC recommended recruitment of experts to fill the gaps in roles that require specialised knowledge. NDA government has created a transparent method to implement this recommendation. Recruitment will be done through UPSC in a transparent and fair manner. This reform will improve governance."

