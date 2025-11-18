Congress strengthens legal and human rights wing with new appointments

New Delhi, Nov 18 The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday restructured its Law, Human Rights & RTI Department with new leadership at national and state levels.

According to a press note issued by the Congress party, Omar Hoda takes charge as National Coordinator, leading the party’s legal advocacy and rights initiatives.

For State-Level Appointments, for the poll-bound West Bengal, Anwar Ali (State Law Department Chairperson) and Abhijit Raha (State Human Rights Chairperson) now take charge.

In Tamil Nadu, Jayasimha Natchiappan has been appointed as the State Human Rights Chairperson, Ali Asif Zama Rizvi (State Law Department Chairperson), Uttar Pradesh, P. L. Bhardwaj (State Legal Coordinator) for Haryana and Vaddi Somasekhar (Chairperson for Law, Human Rights & RTI) for Andhra Pradesh.

The reshuffle that comes days after a humiliating failure in the Bihar polls now aims to enhance the party’s focus on legal accountability, human rights protection, and transparency under the RTI Act.

Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal on Tuesday said that the Special Intensive Review (SIR) is a way for the Election Commission of India (ECI) to further the BJP's "vote chori agenda" and "setting aside the obligations" of the Constitutional institution.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge held an extensive strategy review with senior party leaders to discuss the ongoing Special Intensive Review being carried out by the Election Commission of India (ECI) across several states.

The meeting was attended by party General Secretaries, In-Charges, PCC and CLP leaders, along with Secretaries from the states and union territories where the SIR process is currently underway.

Following the meeting, Venugopal took to X and posted, "Under the leadership of INC President Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi, attended the review meeting with AICC General Secretaries, In-Charges, PCC Presidents, CLP Leaders and AICC Secretaries from 12 states where the SIR is underway."

The Congress Alappuzha MP stressed that although the revision of the electoral rolls is an "undeniably necessary objective", it must be carried out in a "bonafide manner."

"The ECI's conduct thus far has been to further the BJP's Vote Chori agenda, setting aside its Constitutional obligation of impartiality," he said.

