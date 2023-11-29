Congress takes swipe at Centre over peace pact with UNLF, asks when PM visiting Manipur

New Delhi, Nov 29 Soon after Union Home Minister Amit Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "relentless efforts" for signing of the peace agreement with the UNLF in Manipur, the Congress hit back saying that surely a visit by the Prime Minister to Manipur, which has seen violence for six and half months, is also called for part of these "efforts".

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said: "The Home Minister has called the nation's attention to what he says are the Prime Minister's 'relentless efforts to establish a permanent peace in the North East'.

"Surely, a visit by the Prime Minister to Manipur which has seen so much turmoil, disturbance and violence for over six and a half months now, is called for as part of these so-called ‘efforts’."

Violence broke in Manipur on May 3 this year and since then hundreds of people have died while thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

Ramesh's remarks came after Shah dubbed the signing of the peace agreement with the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) as a historic milestone. Shah also credited the Prime Minister saying that it was due to relentless efforts of the Prime Minister to establish permanent peace in the northeast as they have agreed to renounce violence and join the mainstream.

"UNLF, the oldest valley-based armed group of Manipur has agreed to renounce violence and join the mainstream. I welcome them to the democratic processes and wish them all the best in their journey on the path of peace and progress", he had said.

This marks the first time a Manipur Valley-based proscribed organisation entered into peace negotiations with the government since the eruption of ethnic violence in the state on May 3.

