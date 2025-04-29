Congress taking orders directly from Pakistan: BJP on 'gayab' X post

New Delhi, April 29 BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party over its recent social media post, branding it as "anti-national" and accusing it of "taking orders from Pakistan."

The controversy erupted after the official Congress handle posted an image on Monday that depicted a man in a kurta-churidar without a neck or head, accompanied by a caption, "Jimmedari ke samay-- GAYAB (loosely translated as "Invisible at the time of responsibility")."

The cryptic image has stirred debate online, especially in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 people, including 25 tourists and one local.

Reacting to the post, Bhandari told IANS, "The Congress party is allegedly taking orders from Pakistan. Today, the Congress party has become a tool of Pakistan's deep state. Former Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry commented on this tweet and retweeted it, clearly indicating that there is a collaboration between Congress and Pakistan's terror deep state."

He went on to say, "Siddaramaiah is reportedly more popular in Pakistan than in India. Congress's Jammu and Kashmir chief has suggested talks with Pakistan, even going as far as to offer their hands in submission. Saifuddin Soz says that Pakistan should be trusted."

Bhandari questioned the credibility of Congress's statements in the all-party meeting held on April 25, where the party had offered full support to the government in its fight against terrorism.

"All these statements come at a time when Congress, in the all-party meeting, said that the party is with the government. However, these statements make it clear that their policies and intentions are in support of Pakistan's terrorism. Congress has been exposed as an anti-national party," he said.

"At a time when all the parties should be united, Congress is seen siding with Pakistan against the victims. It's not a mere coincidence, it is by design, it is by patterns. The Congress party is taking its orders directly from Pakistan," Bhandari added.

BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain also condemned the Congress party for the social media post and for asking "baseless" questions against the government in such sensitive times.

"The Congress party has done a disgraceful act by posting a picture of the Prime Minister where his head is missing. This is not just an insult to the Prime Minister, but to the entire nation. How can the main opposition party behave this way? The country will never forgive such an act," he said.

"The act that Congress has done today, in such a matter where the entire country is standing united, is not right. It is releasing posters, demanding special sessions. Does it not have trust in our government and army? The Congress should not stoop so low," Hussain added.

The Congress's social media post has triggered a backlash on various platforms, with many users questioning its timing and message. Critics have linked it to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, suggesting that such communication undermines national solidarity during a time of crisis.

Despite its assurances of cooperation with the government, Congress continues to face criticism over statements by its leaders that are being widely circulated and discussed in Pakistani media, further intensifying the political confrontation.

