Congress terms Sachin Pilot's fast "anti-party activity", "against party interests"

New Delhi [India], April 10 : The Congress has taken a serious view of party leader Sachin Pilot's proposed daylong fast over his demand for "action on corruption" during the BJP government's rule, saying it is against party interests and an "anti-party activity".

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan is faced with a fresh crisis in view of Pilot's proposed fast with the move seen as an accusation against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of "sitting on corruption cases".

AICC incharge of Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that Pilot, a former state Deputy Chief Minister, had never spoken to him on the issue.

"Sachin Pilot's day-long fast tomorrow is against the party interests and is anti-party activity. If there is any issue with his own government, it can be discussed in the party forums instead of in the media and public," he said.

"I have been an AICC in-charge for the last five months and Pilot has never discussed this issue with me. I am in touch with him and still appeal for calm dialogue since he is an indisputable asset to the Congress party," he added.

The fresh crisis has emerged months before the assembly polls in the state due late this year.

Pilot is seen as a chief ministerial aspirant but Gehlot, who did not contest the Congress presidential election, is apparently keen not to hand over the reins of the state to him.

The differences between the two had come out sharply in 2020 with Pilot leading a "rebellion" against Gehlot.

The two leaders have taken potshots at each other on several occasions in the past.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor