Congress to adopt 'aggressive stance' to fight BJP govt in MP

Bhopal, July 20 After the embarrassing defeat in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress on Saturday decided to adopt an "aggressive stance" to target the BJP government in the state during the party's State Political Affairs Committee meeting held in Bhopal, party sources said.

The marathon meeting chaired by the Madhya Pradesh Congress In-Charge, Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, at the party headquarters, discussed several issues, including restructuring the party organisation and establishing a cadre-based system in the party, sources told IANS.

The women and youth’s participation would be increased in the party organisation and every party member would have a specific role to play.

The meeting which lasted for more than eight hours, tried to reach a unanimous consensus of senior leaders on several key issues, especially in the formation of a new Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), which will be announced in the next one to two weeks.

Sources claimed that Bhanwar Jitnedra Singh has also instructed some senior party leaders to refrain from making unnecessary statements, which could help the BJP in cornering the Congress leadership in the state.

"Meeting goes for more than eight hours; which means a healthy discussion is held among the leaders. The overall emphasis was on how to restructure the organisation and bring unanimity with it. The meeting stressed establishing ideological committedness among the party workers and leaders because the party has suffered a lot in the past few years," a senior Congress leader said.

Responding to the new PCC team, the Congress leader said a consensus would be made among the senior and junior party leaders.

“The new PCC team will be made soon and a consensus has been made during the meeting," the party leader added.

