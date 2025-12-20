Congress to contest BMC polls in Maha independently: Ramesh Chennithala

Mumbai, Dec 20 Congress party in charge of Maharashtra, Ramesh Chennithala, on Saturday announced that the party will contest the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on its own strength.

Speaking to the press, Chennithala made it clear that the party is prepared to challenge both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its state-level ally, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

The primary reason for this split in Mumbai is the potential alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray’s MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena).

Congress has strongly objected to Shiv Sena (UBT) joining hands with the MNS. Congress leaders have stated they cannot align with MNS due to its aggressive stance against North Indian migrants, which conflicts with Congress’s ideology and voter base in Mumbai.

Chennithala and Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad have made it clear that if Shiv Sena (UBT) insists on bringing MNS into the fold, Congress will fight the BMC polls alone to protect its own values and vote bank.

Chennithala, who chaired the meeting to review the Congress party’s preparations for the elections to BMC and 28 other civic bodies, launched a scathing attack on the governance of the municipal corporation over the last four years.

He highlighted that the common Mumbaikar continues to face severe hardships due to rising pollution, the dilapidated condition of civic hospitals, and rampant corruption.

He alleged that despite these crises, the poor have received no relief from the administration. The Congress leader held the state government directly responsible for the failure to hold civic elections for the past four years.

He accused the government of deliberately avoiding the electoral process while maintaining direct interference in the corporation’s daily affairs.

“The government had no intention of accepting the election process," Chennithala stated. He expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court, remarking that the elections are only taking place due to the Court's intervention.

“Without the Supreme Court, another five years would have passed in the same manner,” he added.

Looking ahead to the campaign, the Congress has appealed to “true patriots and secular citizens” to unite.

Chennithala announced that the party will soon release a manifesto for the city, alongside a ‘chargesheet’ exposing the failures of the current regime.

He announced that the Congress would ensure the BMC is run efficiently and effectively for the people of Mumbai.

--IANS

sj/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor