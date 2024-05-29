Congress to 'disappear' from the country after 10 years, says Rajnath Singh

Patna, May 29 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday that the Congress will become extinct in the next 10 years and its countdown has begun.

While addressing a rally in Bikramganj of Karakat parliamentary constituency, the Defence Minister said, "In the next 10 years, children will be taught that Congress was also a political party. Just like dinosaurs disappeared from the world, the name and symbol of Congress will also disappear."

Rajnath Singh also targeted the INDIA bloc while supporting NDA candidate Upendra Kushwaha.

He also launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief (RJD) Lalu Prasad and said: "The light of the lantern has started dimming now. This shows that the oil of the lantern has run out. The condition of RJD is also becoming like Congress."

The voting on the Karakat Lok Sabha election will be held in the seventh phase on June 1 where the NDA has fielded Upendra Kushwaha while the Opposition Grand Alliance has fielded Rajaram Singh Kushwaha, who is contesting on a CPI-ML ticket. The entry of Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh has made the contest triangular from this constituency.

