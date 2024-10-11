Congress to give letter of support to NC for J&K govt formation

Srinagar, Oct 11 Congress party said on Friday that it will give a letter of support to the National Conference (NC) by evening so that the latter can stake claim to government formation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tariq Hameed Karra, the JKPCC president said the Congress will give the letter of support to the NC by this evening.

Karra told some reporters that the Congress has called its legislature party meeting where the resolution on support will be passed.

“The resolution will then be sent to the party high command in Delhi. We have six members and the party high command will decide who will get what in the coalition government with the NC,” he said.

The JKPCC president said the letter of support will be given to NC and added that as of now the Congress has no specific condition for extending support to the NC.

The NC legislature party meeting held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the party president, Dr Farooq Abdullah unanimously chose Omar Abdullah as the leader of the legislature party and authorised him to stake claim for government formation in J&K.

The National Conference (NC) has 42 seats in the 95-member Legislative Assembly (90 elected members and five nominated members), Congress has six, PDP three, CPI(M) one, Peoples Conference (PC) one, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) one and independents seven.

The NC-Congress fought the Assembly seats in a pre-poll alliance.

Four Independent candidates, Mohammad Akram Choudhary, Pyare Lal Sharma, Satish Sharma and Dr Rameshwar Singh have extended support to the NC while AAP with one seat in the Legislative Assembly has also decided to extend support to the NC.

The simple majority in the 95-member House is 48 since all the five candidates to be nominated by the Lt Governor on the recommendation of the Union Home Ministry (MHA) would have voting rights in the government formation according to the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019 read with J&K Reorganisation Amendment Act 2013.

