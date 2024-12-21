Congress to intensify demand for HM Shah’s resignation with nationwide agitation

New Delhi, Dec 21 The Congress on Saturday announced a nationwide campaign to step up its demand for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks about Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of India’s Constitution.

"In continuation of our firm protest against the offensive and disrespectful comments made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the party has decided to escalate our demand for his resignation," Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal said in a press statement.

The decision followed a high-level meeting chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, where it was resolved to strengthen the fight to uphold Dr Ambedkar's legacy. A series of activities have been planned as part of this intensified campaign.

"All Congress MPs and CWC members will hold press conferences in their respective constituencies, state headquarters, or district headquarters on December 22 or December 23 to strongly condemn the remarks and demand the resignation of Amit Shah," Venugopal said, as per the statement.

As part of the agitation, the party has called for a Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman March to be held in every district across India on Tuesday, December 24. The march will begin with the garlanding of Dr Ambedkar's statue, followed by the submission of a memorandum to the President through respective District Collectors (DCs).

“Ensure that a large portrait of Dr Ambedkar is prominently displayed at the front of the march. Participants should carry placards featuring Dr Ambedkar’s image along with slogans demanding an apology from Amit Shah and his removal from the Union Cabinet,” Venugopal emphasised in the statement.

"These actions reaffirm our commitment to safeguarding the legacy of Dr Ambedkar, who remains a beacon of justice and equality for the nation. We urge all party leaders, workers, and the public to actively participate in these initiatives," he added.

Another INDIA bloc member, the Trinamool Congress announced that it will organise block-level and ward-level protest rallies on December 23 condemning the remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about Dr Ambedkar.

"This is not just an insult to Babasaheb but an attack on the entire Drafting Committee of the Indian Constitution, an assault on the legacy of our freedom fighters, and a betrayal of our Dalit and Adivasi brethren," the Trinamool said.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has also announced a nationwide agitation on December 24 to protest against Amit Shah's remarks.

In a series of posts shared on X on Saturday, BSP chief Mayawati expressed her party's strong disapproval of the statements made by Amit Shah.

"The party has decided to hold a peaceful, nationwide agitation on December 24. On this day, dharnas and demonstrations will be organised at all district headquarters across the country, to demand justice," Mayawati said.

