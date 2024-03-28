Congress to launch its election manifesto from Jaipur on April 6: Sources

Jaipur, March 28 The Congress will release its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Jaipur on April 6, party sources said on Thursday.

The manifesto will be launched at a function by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who will also address an election meeting in the state capital.

A meeting of the senior leaders from the six Lok Sabha constituencies in and around Jaipur was held at the Congress War Room on Thursday to make preparations for the April 6 meeting.

At the meeting, Congress' Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Randhawa, former CM Ashok Gehlot, and state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra discussed the preparations for the April 6 event.

Dotasra said, "Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi will launch the party's election manifesto from Jaipur on April 6."

Gehlot said that launching the party manifesto from Jaipur will be a historic moment for the state.

Sonia Gandhi was elected unopposed as a Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan in February this year, and it is expected that the Congress leader will be in the state to attend a number of election rallies and meetings.

