Congress to launch ‘Nyay Samvad’ across Bihar from May 15

Patna, May 13 Congress youth leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Tuesday announced the launch of the ‘Nyay Samvad’ series across Bihar starting May 15, aimed at addressing key issues faced by the people, particularly education, employment, and migration.

Speaking to the media persons in Patna’s Sataqat Ashram, Kumar said, “The Congress party will engage directly with every section of society and hold dialogues to understand their concerns. Based on their feedback, we will draft a ‘Nyay Patra’ which will serve as a roadmap for addressing public issues, regardless of which party forms the government.”

Highlighting the program’s rollout, Kumar revealed that the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will kickstart the campaign from Darbhanga on May 15, where he will interact with students.

Simultaneously, Congress leaders across the country will hold similar interactions at 60 locations throughout Bihar in the coming days.

The campaign will include visits to SC/ST hostels, women and minority hostels, boys' hostels, and in places where such hostels are not available, town halls will be used to assemble and engage with students.

“Our focus is to connect with the youth and understand their lived realities—especially in a state like Bihar where education and job opportunities are in crisis,” Kumar added.

The main idea is to connect the Congress party with people at the grassroots level to woo them before the crucial Bihar assembly election 2025.

Earlier, the Bihar Congress took a digital leap in its election preparations by launching a QR code-based application system for ticket aspirants.

The initiative was formally launched by Congress State President Rajesh Ram on Monday, marking a strategic move to streamline candidate selection and assert the party's preparedness for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Rajesh Ram stated that the Congress party is conducting a comprehensive survey for all 243 assembly constituencies in the state. The QR code carries the slogan "Bihar is ready for change," signalling the party’s election narrative and grassroots outreach plan.

