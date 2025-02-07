Congress to move no-confidence motion against Biren Singh govt in Manipur

Imphal, Feb 7 Manipur's opposition Congress would move a no-confidence motion against the N. Biren Singh government in the ensuing Assembly session beginning from February 10, party state President Keisham Meghachandra Singh said on Friday.

The Budget session of the Manipur Assembly would start on Monday (February 10) with the customary speech of Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and it would continue till February 24.

Meghachandra Singh said that the Congress, which has five MLAs in the 60-member house, would move a no-confidence motion against the BJP government "for its failure to deal with the ethnic violence in the state".

In a post on X, the state Congress President, who is also an MLA, said: “Brahmastra Missile will surely hit one of the Double Engines ! Congress Party set to move No Confidence Motion anytime soon".

"We have learnt that the NPP (National People’s Party) would also likely move a no-confidence motion against the government. We are reaching out to the parties who can support the no-confidence motion," Meghachandra Singh told IANS.

He said that this is the first no-confidence motion to be moved against the BJP government after the ethnic violence began in Manipur on May 3, 2023.

The NPP, led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, had on November 17 last year withdrawn support to the BJP-led government in Manipur, claiming that the Biren Singh-led government "completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy" in the violence-ravaged state.

The NPP, a constituent of the BJP-led NDA, had seven MLAs in the Assembly. The withdrawal by the NPP, however, did not have any impact on the Biren Singh-led government as the BJP has 37 MLAs and is also supported by five MLAs of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and three Independents.

NPP MLA N. Kayisii, also the party's Manipur unit President, died on January 18 after a prolonged illness, leaving six party legislators in the House at present.

