Congress to observe day-long satyagraha across India today against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

The Congress will observe a day-long Satyagraha today on March 26 in protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP. According to reports, the satyagraha will be observed in front of statues of Mahatma Gandhi at all states and district headquarters.

The satyagraha will begin at 10 am and will end at 5 pm. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will stage the satyagraha at Raj Ghat in New Delhi. The party feels that Rahul Gandhi's conviction and disqualification, which it has alleged was done in reaction to his consistently questioning the relationship between PM Narendra Modi and businessman Gautam Adani, poses a serious threat to the world's largest democracy.