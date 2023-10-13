Congress to release 1st list of candidates for MP on Oct 15: Kamal Nath

New Delhi, Oct 13 Congress after the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Friday said the party will announce the first list of candidates on October 15, on the first day of Navratri.

The CEC meeting was chaired by the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, senior party leaders Ambika Soni, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and many others.

Madhya Pradesh unit chief and former chief minister Kamal Nath, state incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala and several other senior leaders were also present in the meeting.

The meeting of the CEC for the state lasted for over two hours.

After the meeting, Kamal Nath said: “We have held discussions for 60 seats. We will hold a meeting again of the screening committee and the CEC and then finalise the list.”

He said: “We will announce our list (of candidates) after 'shradh'. We are moving ahead accordingly so that we could release our list (of candidates) on October 15. More the discussion it will be much better as number of new things come up.”

Meanwhile Surjewala said: “We will release our first list on first day of Navratri.”

Kharge also took to X (formerly Twitter) and said: “In Madhya Pradesh, youth, women, Dalits, tribals and backward classes are going to get justice in a few days. There will be a complete stop to the BJP's injustice, atrocities and corrupt misgovernance of the last 18 years.”

“This time the public will not allow the formation of an undemocratic BJP government in Madhya Pradesh through the back door. This time the traitors will get a befitting reply. Congress party is moving towards full majority. Today an important meeting of the Central Election Committee was held regarding Madhya Pradesh,” Kharge added.

The 230 member Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on November 17.

Counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The CEC had last week met to discuss candidates for MP assembly elections and over 140 assembly seats were discussed.

