Congress to seek short duration discussion in Parliament on current economic situation, foreign policy challenges

New Delhi, Dec 4 The Congress on Monday said that it will seek a short duration discussion in both Houses of Parliament during the current Winter Session on the current economic situation, price rise, unemployment, income inequalities, and foreign policy challenges.

The decision was taken at the Congress Parliament Strategy Group meeting at the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi here on Monday evening.

The meeting was also attended by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and several party MPs.

After the meeting, party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said: "The Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi took a meeting of Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group and we decided that we will seek a short duration discussion on both houses on the current economic situations, price rise, unemployment, income inequalities."

The Congress communication in-charge also said that the party also want discussion on foreign policy situation, and the border situation.

To a question about the party’s loss in the states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Ramesh said: "The results in Rajasthan, MP, and Chhattisgarh are disappointing, but we are not dispirited and we certainly are neither dejected. We accept the verdict. It fell far below our expectations, we are analysing these results in details. We will be forming the government in Telangana shortly."

He said their resolve remains undiminished.

"We will fight even harder as its a temporary setback but it only strengthens our resolve."

He said that Kharge has called an informal meeting of INDIA parties on December 6 and a formal meeting might be held later.

Ramesh said that the Congress is conscious that the time for the Lok Sabha election is very short, and "we will be preparing in all determination".

"Its a temporary setback but it will only strengthen us, strengthen our resolve and I think that was the message of the today's meeting that the Chairperson of the CPP took," he said.

On the party’s stand on Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra against whom the Ethics Committee will table its report, he said that the stand of the party has been cleared by the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, through his letter.

"This is a political conspiracy to harass and target Moitra, we will oppose any measure that government will bring to suspend or expel her... which seems to be going by the newspaper and media reports," he said.

"So they will have to introduce a resolution to expel her. We want discussion on Ethics Committee report that was also discussed during the morning meeting today. We want Moitra to have an opportunity to respond to the charges that have been hurled at her by various MPs through the media," Ramesh added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor