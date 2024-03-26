Congress to unveil national-level guarantees at Hyderabad public meeting on April 6 or 7

Hyderabad, March 26 The Congress will unveil its national-level guarantees for Lok Sabha elections at a public meeting to be held on the outskirts of Hyderabad on April 6 or 7, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced on Tuesday.

Addressing a meeting of the party leaders from Chevella Lok Sabha constituency, he said the Congress will blow the conch for the Parliamentary elections from the public meeting at Tukkuguda in Rangareddy district.

He recalled that it was at the same venue that the Congress party had unveiled its six guarantees for Telangana on September 17, 2023.

Revanth Reddy said that inspired by the success of the party’s guarantees in Karnataka and Telangana, it has decided to announce guarantees at the national level. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP Rahul Gandhi will address the public meeting.

He said that the party is determined to win 14 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

"We should thank Sonia Gandhiji by giving Congress 14 seats from Telangana," he said.

He also stated that the Lok Sabha elections will be a referendum on 100 days of the Congress government in the state and that social justice is possible only with the Congress.

Revanth Reddy told the party leaders that the leadership is selecting candidates after seeking the opinion of all and based on surveys.

He noted that Chevella, Secunderabad and Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituencies are interlinked. He told the leaders that after considering all aspects, the party decided to field Ranjith Reddy from Chevella, Sunitha Mahender Reddy from Malkajgiri, and Danam Nagender from Secunderabad.

The Chief Minister slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for doing nothing for Telangana in his 10-year rule. He neither completed the Pranahita Chevella project nor brought the MMTS train to Vikarabad.

He remarked that the Prime Minister who sanctioned the Bullet Train for Gujarat did not even give the MMTS train to Vikarabad. He said PM Modi developed the Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat but did not provide funds for Musi riverfront development.

He alleged that the BJP is creating hurdles in the Regional Ring Road project.

"On what basis BJP is seeking another term for Modi," he asked and termed the Lok Sabha elections an opportunity to develop the region.

"If we elect our party candidates in Parliament elections, our region will develop," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor