Congress too weak to even contest 400 LS seats: Yogi Adityanath

Chandigarh, May 20 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the Congress has become too weak to even contest 400 Lok Sabha seats in the country.

He said Chandigarh is a stark example of it as “we see that it can’t even fight single-handedly in the city.”

“It needs to lean on the shoulders of a peripheral party like AAP to make a contest in Chandigarh. It demonstrates the depleting strength of the Congress which has spelt devastation for the country,” he said at a public meeting seeking votes in favour of party candidate from Chandigarh, Sanjay Tandon.

The Chief Minister said the Congress candidate, who is largely banking on AAP, has no vision for the development of the city.

“The Opposition is helpless because of PM Modi's transformative vision which has shown a new light to the City Beautiful.”

Yogi Adityanath said: “Pure desh mein ek hi mahaul ban raha hai, jo Ram ko laye hain hum unko layenge (there is only one atmosphere being created across the nation. Those who have brought Lord Ram, we will bring them to power).”

He addressed thousands which included a huge number of Purvanchalis settled in Chandigarh.

Tandon, in his speech, said it was the BJP government that organised travel to Ayodhya for Ram Lala’s darshan for many people from Chandigarh.

Addressing issues related to property transfers for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) houses and four-storied houses, he said: “I assure you that the BJP government is committed to transferring ownership to rightful owners. I will resolve longstanding issues such as Lal Dora and Chandigarh Housing Board matters on the line of Delhi BJP’s one-time settlement pattern.”

Meanwhile, Haryana Janchetna Party President Venod Sharma joined the BJP at the rally.

Sharma's decision to join the BJP would strengthen Tandon's position, leveraging Sharma's considerable support base in Chandigarh and the Haryana region.

