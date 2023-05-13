Congress touches leads on 100 seats, nearing majority mark of 113

Congress has crossed its leads on 100 seats and is nearing the majority mark of 113. If it maintains the leads on over 113 seats, the Congress will be the next party to form the government, with no support. The BJP, however, is close behind the Congress.The BJP, which was leading in the state in the early trends, is now trailing.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and incumbent CM Basavaraj Bommai are leading on their seats in the Karnataka Assembly election result 2023, while the tall Lingayat leader, Jagadish Shettar, is trailing in the Hubballi-Dharwad-Central Assembly constituency, as per the early trends. The electoral fortunes of top leaders-- Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress heavyweights Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and JD(S)' HD Kumaraswamy, among many others will be decided today.

Counting of votes began at 8 am at 36 centres across the state.Most exit polls have given an edge to the Congress over the ruling BJP. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed confidence that the ruling BJP will cross the "magic number" with a clear majority."We are confident that we will win and cross the magic number. We have got the ground report from all the booths and the constituencies".On being asked about Congress having allegedly booked resorts to keep the flock together, Mr Bommai said the grand old party will not get a majority and hence they are in touch with other parties