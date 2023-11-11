Congress, Trinamool leaders join BJP in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 11 More than 150 members of various parties, including Congress and Trinamool Congress, joined the ruling BJP in Assam on Saturday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the newly inducted members, which includes numerous Congress leaders and the state General Secretary of Trinamool Congress, and insisted that "dynastic politics has no place in the BJP, which is the only party that acts in the best interest of the country".

Taking to his 'X' handle, Sarma wrote: "I have always stressed on the fact that those who want to work for Bharat and Assam have no place in dynastic and family-centric parties as only BJP works in the interest of the nation."

"I welcome those who will be joining the party today in their goal of serving Maa Bharti," he added.

In a ceremony held at the state party headquarters here, more than 150 leaders and workers -- majority of whom were from the Congress -- joined the saffron party, according to a BJP leader.

"The majority of them work at district and block levels. They are the foundation of any party, and we are happy to have them in the BJP," he added.

