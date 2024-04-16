Congress trying to save Indian Constitution: Rahul Gandhi in Kerala roadshow

Kozhikode (Kerala) April 16 Continuing his tirade against the BJP-led Government at the Centre, Wayanad’s sitting MP, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said during his massive road show at Thiruvembady that the Congress was trying to save the Indian Constitution.

“This election has just one issue and all other issues stem from this main issue and it is the manner in which the RSS/BJP are trying their best to destroy the Constitution besides wanting to change it too,” said Rahul Gandhi during the roadshow in his constituency.

“The Congress is trying to save the Constitution,” said Rahul Gandhi from his vehicle, that was greeted by thunderous applause.

Since Rahul Gandhi’s arrival in his constituency as part of his election campaign on Monday, his road shows are attracting massive crowds and it was the same when his cavalcade reached the interiors of his constituency.

Rahul Gandhi’s constituency is spread out in three districts and has attracted a huge response.

“Sometimes PM Modi says he will bring Olympics to India, at times he says he will send people to the moon. But he is not interested in crucial issues facing people like price rise and poor returns for agriculture produce. Instead he is interested in the welfare of a few business people only, while the Congress is interested in the people of the country,” said Rahul Gandhi.

“Electoral Bonds have now turned out to be the biggest scam ever and all this was done to extort money from business people. It’s just like some people who are there in every village, who move forward by threatening and collecting money.

“The Mumbai airport owner was asked to appear before the CBI and after a few days he was told to hand over the Mumbai airport to Adani and that’s how Adani got control of the airport,” alleged Gandhi.

Then turning his guns on the media, he said, none of the media houses reported on the electoral bonds.

“They know if they report on it, then the ED will come to their house and hence to avoid that, the media has turned silent,” added Rahul Gandhi and this was greeted by a huge roar from the thousands gathered to hear him speak.

Rahul Gandhi assured the people of Wayanad that he was well-aware of the major issues facing them, which includes the lack of a medical college, the man-animal conflict and the banning of night traffic and he said that all these issues would be addressed when the INDIA bloc takes over in Delhi and the Congress-led UDF assumes office in Kerala.

Rahul Gandhi is pitted against Annie Raja of the CPI and K Surendran, state President of the BJP.

Those working for the victory of Rahul Gandhi are a determined lot and they have vowed to ensure he wins this time beating the 2019 victory margin of 4.37 lakh votes.

Kerala goes to the polls on April 26 to elect 20 new Lok Sabha members and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is slated to arrive in the state to add more enthusiasm to the Congress party and workers, next week.

