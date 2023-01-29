Congress trying to toe line of BJP..."MP Jugal Thakor on unfurling of Tricolour by Rahul Gandhi in Srinagar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Jugal Thakor Lokhandwala on Sunday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and alleged that the grand old party is trying to toe the line of the BJP by unfurling the Tricolor in Srinagar.

Speaking toJugal Thakor Lokhandwala said, "It is appearing farce. Rahul Gandhi should be aware that their grandfathers were running the government in the country and then had to unfurl the Tricolor in Sringar but now he is doing what is the meaning he is conveying? Now, Congress is trying to toe the line of BJP by unfurling Tricolor in Srinagar."

The BJP leader further said that Rahul Gandhi and his party are indulging in propaganda.

"The way Rahul Gandhi and his party are doing propaganda and the Yatra, people should join the yatra by themselves. The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes out and does a road show of 52 kilometers, lakhs of people join him automatically, similarly, people should also join with Rahul Gandhi automatically but this is not happening so he is just pretending," BJP MP told ANI.

Taking a dig at Congress MP's foreign visit, the BJP MP said India now wants to know from Rahul Gandhi that when you are going abroad.

"This is not a 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', it is a 'Bharat Todo Yatra'. The way Prime Minister had grown his beard during covid-19, in the same way, Rahul Gandhi is also roaming around with a beard, but his pulse is not going to melt. India now wants to know from Rahul Gandhi when you are going abroad," he added while giving examples of Rahul Gandhi imitating the style of PM Modi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accompanied by his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, on Sunday unfurled the national flag at the clock tower of Lal Chowk in Srinagar as the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its final day before concluding on Monday.

The yatra will proceed to Nehru Park in the Boulevard area of the city and will culminate on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed on Friday morning from the National Highway-44, Banihal Railway station, in the UT's Ramban district.

Security was tightened in the area in the wake of the recent twin blasts on the outskirts of Jammu city on January 22 which rocked a busy locality in Narwal leaving at least nine people injured.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the permission to unfurl the Tricolor at Srinagar's Lal Chowk on Sunday was given by the state administration.

Congress had earlier planned to hoist the national flag at the PCC Office on Monday to mark the end of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Rahul Gandhi was supposed to unfurl the national flag on January 30 at the PCC office, since permission to do so elsewhere was not given. Last evening, state administration allowed him to do so in Lal Chowk, but under the condition that it should be done today on 29th at end of Bharat Jodo Yatra," he tweeted.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7, will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar after covering 3,970 km, 12 states, and two Union territories.

( With inputs from ANI )

