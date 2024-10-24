Congress turning Musi project into an ATM, says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad, Oct 24 Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged on Thursday that the Congress government in Telangana was turning the Musi River project into an ATM.

Asserting that the BJP was strongly opposed to the demolition of houses of the poor in the name of the revival of the river, he claimed that the Congress was turning the Musi project into an ATM just as the previous BRS government had made the Kaleshwaram project.

The BJP leader said it was "atrocious" to borrow Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the Musi project.

Stating that the state's finances were already in dire straits, he claimed that the present government paid Rs 60,000 crore as interest on outstanding debts during the last 10 months while the previous government raised debts of Rs 6 lakh crore.

He said that people would be burdened with the debts being raised by the state government. He alleged that the Congress government has failed to implement the poll promises.

He made it clear that the BJP was opposed to the Congress party's "deceit" and demolition of people's houses and not to the Musi conservation project.

The BJP has called for 'Maha Dharna' at Indira Park on Friday to oppose the plans to demolish houses along Musi.

Opposition parties have been protesting against the plans to demolish houses in areas along the Musi River. Officials have already made the markings on the structures in the riverbed and buffer zone.

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Floor Leader in Telangana Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi has assured people living in areas along the Musi River that they will not be displaced.

Amid fears among people living in the Musi riverbed and buffer zone that their houses will be demolished for the Musi Riverfront Development Project, Owaisi visited a few areas under Bahadurpura Assembly constituency.

Owaisi, who was accompanied by local MLA Mohammed Mubeen of AIMIM, interacted with people. He assured them not to worry as they would not have to go anywhere.

The AIMIM leader said that if a situation arises under which they may lose their property, he would make sure that they get higher compensation.

"Our priority will be to see that you don't lose your house but if you lose some of your property, I will ensure that you get Rs 10 for every one rupee. This is my promise," he said.

The AIMIM leader said there was no question of the residents shifting to two-bedroom houses built by the government.

