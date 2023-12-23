Congress Undergoes Major Reshuffle Ahead of 2024 Polls

In a significant organizational reshuffle within the Congress party in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Sachin Pilot has been appointed as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary in charge of Chhattisgarh.

Avinash Pande, the General Secretary, has taken charge of Uttar Pradesh, replacing Priyanka Gandhi. Senior leader Mukul Vasnik is now responsible for Gujarat, and Randeep Singh Surjewala has been appointed as Karnataka in-charge. Jairam Ramesh assumes the role of General Secretary in charge of communication, while KC Venugopal continues as the General Secretary in charge of organization. Notably, Priyanka Gandhi has not been assigned any specific portfolio. Ajay Maken, a senior leader, retains his position as the treasurer of AICC. Alongside the 12 General Secretaries, the party has appointed 11 state in-charges.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been relieved from the post of AICC in-charge of UP Congress. Sachin Pilot appointed as in-charge of Chhattisgarh Congress. Ramesh Chennithala appointed as AICC in-charge of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/rbmHumcBEa — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2023

The party's reshuffle comes in the wake of the recent electoral setbacks in four of the five assembly elections, signalling the party's revival strategy for the impending Lok Sabha elections scheduled before May 2024. In addition to organizational restructuring, the party is planning various ground-level initiatives to fortify its base, including the launch of a second edition of the mass outreach program, Bharat Jodo Yatra.