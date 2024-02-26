Congress unveils first guarantee for Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 26 The Congress on Monday virtually launched its campaign for forthcoming Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh with the promise of Rs 5,000 per month income support to every poor family.

The party unveiled the first guarantee for Andhra Pradesh on the lines of similar guarantees given by it in Karnataka and Telangana.

Looking to revive its fortunes in Andhra Pradesh, where it was almost wiped out a decade ago, the Congress announced the first guarantee at Nyaya Sadhana Sabha at Anantapur.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge unveiled Indiramma Universal Basic Income support of Rs 5,000 per month to every poor family. He declared that the amount will be transferred directly in the bank account of the women of the families.

"Our guarantee is not like the Modi Ki guarantee. We deliver whatever we promise," he said.

This was the first major public meeting of the Congress after Y. S. Sharmila was appointed President of the state unit.

AICC in-charge for Andhra Pradesh Manickam Tagore, Congress Working Committee (CWC) member N. V. Raghuveera Reddy and other leaders addressed the meeting.

Claiming that the Congress kept its promises in the past, Kharge said it would ensure the inclusive development of all sections of society. “Prime Minister Modi always says yeh to Modi ki guarantee hai. Where is Modi's guarantee? Have you received 15 lakhs in your bank accounts? Have the farmers’ income doubled. Has he provided 2 crore jobs," he asked.

The Congress chief also asked PM Modi why he always attacks the party, and why was he "attacking, abusing, and purchasing our MLAs and MPs?"

Kharge promised that if voted to power Congress will complete the work on Polavaram project after according it the status of national project. He claimed that it was during Congress rule that the work on the project was taken up.

He hit out at Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan

"There is a BJP in Andhra Pradesh. B is for Babu, J for Jagan and P for Pawan. They are with BJP because they are scared of Modi Ji and do not respect the will of the people," he said.

The Congress also reiterated that it will fulfil the commitments made to Andhra Pradesh in 2014. These include granting special packages for Rayalaseema and North Andhra development, constructing Dugarajapatnam sea port, and the Kadapa steel plant.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary K. C. Venugopal posted on ‘X’ that after Telangana, Andhra Pradesh is also looking towards the Congress with hope.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor