Congress Unveils Logo and Tagline for 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to embark on the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' starting January 14 from Manipur, focusing on crucial social, political, and economic issues in India, as announced by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday. At a press conference, Kharge unveiled the yatra's logo and tagline, "Nyay Ka Haq Milne Tak."

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' will be led by Rahul Gandhi and kick off from Imphal, Manipur, traversing through 15 states and concluding in Mumbai. Covering 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats, and 337 assembly seats, the yatra aims to address fundamental challenges facing the nation. The journey spans over 6,700 kilometres and is planned to last for 67 days.

Expressing his commitment against injustice, Rahul Gandhi shared on social media, “We are coming back among our own people, against injustice and ego – by raising the slogan of justice.” He emphasized, “I swear on this path of truth, the journey will continue until I get the right to justice,” accompanied by a video featuring his earlier Bharat Jodo Yatra

हम फिर आ रहे हैं अपनों के बीच,



अन्याय और अहंकार के विरुद्ध - ‘न्याय की ललकार’ लेकर।



सत्य के इस पथ पर मेरी शपथ है, यात्रा जारी रहेगी, न्याय का हक़, मिलने तक।#BharatJodoNyayYatrapic.twitter.com/BB1owjC37v — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 6, 2024

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has expressed the belief that the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' could have a transformative impact on politics, drawing parallels with Rahul Gandhi's earlier 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.