‘Congress used to starve the poor and feed biryani to terrorists’: CM Yogi campaigns in Rajasthan

New Delhi, April 7 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that Congress regimes used to starve the poor and feed biryani to terrorists whereas the Modi government has been providing free ration to over 80 crore poor people for the past four years.

He said this while attacking Congress governments, at his public meeting in Bharatpur Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan.

UP CM, seeking votes in favour of BJP candidate Ramswaroop Koli said: “To realise the slogan of ‘Abki baar 400 paar’, Ramswaroop Koli needs to win. The Central government is formulating its schemes keeping in mind the interests of farmers, poor, women and youth.”

Praising the works of the Modi government at the Centre and the Bhajan Lal government in the state, Yogi Adityanath urged the people to vote for the BJP.

Speaking on the recent 'The Guardian' report, he said that terrorists are being selectively killed inside Pakistan. The world is also realising that terrorism is a menace to humankind.

"Just two to three days ago, a report that appeared in a prestigious English newspaper 'The Guardian' revealed that 20 hardened criminals have been killed within Pakistan. It may be India that carried out the strikes, but until yesterday, none of those who sympathised with terrorists had the courage to speak against India. The new India knows how to protect its citizens and borders," UP CM remarked.

“Under PM Modi's leadership, India's respect in the world has increased. Maoism, extremism, and terrorism have ended. Article 370, which was imposed in Kashmir by the Congress in 1952, was permanently abolished by PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah,” Yogi added.

Slamming the Congress's intentions, he said: "During its government, there were no policies, leaders, or decisions, but in the Modi government, there is no shortage of schemes for the poor.”

“Congress couldn't get the Ram Mandir built in Ayodhya. They used to say that Ram didn't even exist. Next to Bharatpur are Mathura, Vrindavan, Gokul, Barsana, Nandgaon, and Govardhan. Still, the Congress says that Lord Krishna never existed. Congress questions our history and heritage,” Yogi further pointed out.

He also gave a call for developed Rajasthan for a developed India.

"We are the rightful heirs of a prosperous heritage. Maharaja Surajmal defeated Aurangzeb's forces and filled the forts of Mughal armies with straw. Showing the Mughals their place, he said to those who cherished the dream of crushing India, ‘Now, eat this straw.’ The Mughal army was forced to retreat in front of him. Those who have been robbing the poor also need to be shown the right path now. The divisive politics cannot appreciate the rich and valorous tradition," Yogi stated.

"On one hand, we have the prosperous legacy of Maharaja Surajmal, and on the other, PM Modi honoured Chaudhary Charan Singh, the messiah of farmers, with Bharat Ratna," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor