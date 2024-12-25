​Congress using Ambedkar's name for political gains: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, Dec 25 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched a scathing attack at the Congress, alleging that the opposition party has been using B. R. Ambedkar's name only for political gains.

CM Sarma told reporters here, "While Congress was in power for many decades, they have named many institutions in the name of the Nehru-Gandhi family; however, they have not named any university in Ambedkar's name."

"Forget about a university, did Congress name any school after Ambedkar? The answer is no," he added.

Terming the Congress party shameless, CM Sarma said, "With an aim to have political gains only, the Congress leaders have been using B.R. Ambedkar's name. This is such a shameless act being done in the country."

The CM also questioned the Congress party for not conferring Bharat Ratna on B. R. Ambedkar.

He said, "Congress leaders awarded Bharat Ratna to many people but they did not give it to Ambedkar."

CM Sarma also alleged that no Congress office has the portrait of B. R. Ambedkar.

"I was in the Congress party for more than 22 years. I have never seen any pictures of Ambedkar in any of the Congress offices," he mentioned.

Earlier, Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi claimed that Union Home Minister Shah has not only "disrespected" B. R. Ambedkar in the Parliament but the entire Dalit community.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha MP further stated that the Congress party will continue to protest against Union Minister Shah's comments on Ambedkar.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K. C. Venugopal had said in a statement, "In continuation of our firm protest against the offensive and disrespectful comments made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about Babasaheb B. R. Ambedkar, the party has decided to escalate our demand for his resignation."

