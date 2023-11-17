Congress victory will usher in golden era of the 'Prajala Telangana': Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Nov 17 Hours after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge released the manifesto for Telangana, party leader Rahul Gandhi said that their victory in the state will usher in a golden era of the 'Prajala Telangana'.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said: "Congress’s victory will usher in a golden era of ‘Prajala Telangana’. The Pragathi Bhavan will be renamed ‘Praja Paalana Bhavan’, whose doors will be open to all, 24x7. The Chief Minister and all ministers will hold regular Praja Darbaars to listen to and resolve people’s grievances within 72 hours. Join us in building an accountable, transparent and people first Prajala Telangana.”

His remarks came after Kharge earlier in the day released the party’s manifesto which promised a daily 'praja darbar' at the Chief Minister's official residence, interest-free crop loans up to Rs 3 lakh, a judicial inquiry into irregularities in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project and other corruption allegations, and scrapping of Dharani portal.

Also in the manifesto, the party promised a comprehensive crop insurance scheme for all major crops, Rs 1,00,000 and 10 grams of gold as Indiramma gift to Hindu girls and Rs 1,60,000 for minority community girls at the time of their marriage, financial assistance of Rs 12,000 per year to every auto rickshaw driver and social security to unorganised workers.

The Congress has promised "Bhumata" portal in place of the Dharani portal and assured that justice will be done to all farmers who have lost their land rights.

Other than the six guarantees announced two months ago, the party has included a slew of promises for various sections in the manifesto for November 30 elections. Titled 'Abhaya Hastam', the 42-page manifesto was released on Friday by Kharge in the presence of state unit President A. Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other leaders.

The six guarantees unveiled on September 17 and the declarations already released by the party for farmers, youth, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, backward classes and minorities form part of the manifesto.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor