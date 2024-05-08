Congress wants to snatch reservation for backward classes and give it to Muslims: PM Modi

Warangal (Telangana), May 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday alleged that the Congress wants to bring a legislation to snatch reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Backward Classes (BCs) and give them to Muslims.

Addressing a public meeting in support of BJP's Lok Sabha candidates in Warangal, the Prime Minister also alleged that the Constitution has no meaning for the Congress.

"Ambedkar had said that there should be no reservation based on religion, but in Karnataka, Congress cut into reservations for backward classes and gave them to Muslims. They made a similar attempt in united Andhra Pradesh, but the high court had stayed it,” PM Modi said.

He also alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) betrayed SCs, STs, and backward classes for appeasement politics, recalling that the party had promised a Dalit CM in 2014 which it failed to fulfil.

“In the name of Dalit Bandhu, the BRS broke your trust. The same BRS had talked of setting up a Muslim IT park to carry forward its appeasement politics,” he said.

According to the Prime Minister, after the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, it has become clear that people are taking forward the 'Vijay Rath' of the NDA at a brisk pace, while the INDI Alliance is searching for seats with a magnifying glass.

In the fourth phase, they will need a microscope to search their seats, PM Modi said.

Stating that there is instability, unrest, and crisis everywhere in the world, he asked if, in such a situation, the reins of this country could be given into the wrong hands.

"Nobody can forget the sins of the Congress which was in power 10 years ago. There used to be a new scam of thousands of crores every few days and serial bomb blasts used to occur in big cities," he said.

The Prime Minister also claimed that this time the INDI Alliance has come up with a formula of 'five years, five PMs'.

“Imagine what they will do to this country if they come to power. Every year, there will be a new PM. Can they do any good to this country,” he asked the gathering.

"The Congress had promised pensions for the martyrs’ families in Telangana, 250 square yards of land, and Rs 2,500 per month for every woman, but none of these promises have been fulfilled," he said.

Alleging that power cuts have made people’s lives miserable in Telangana, the Prime Minister said, “Ever since the Congress came to power, development of Telangana has come to a standstill while the public treasury has emptied.

“People’s money is being looted in the name of 'RR' tax in Telangana. There are talks that a share of this 'RR' tax is meant for the first 'R' in Hyderabad, while another share is sent to Delhi for the other 'R'.”

He also alleged that wherever the Congress and the INDI Alliance come to power, that state becomes their ATM.

Referring to the recovery of heaps of currency notes in Jharkhand recently, the Prime Minister said, "When Modi takes action against black money and corruption, Congress abuses Modi."

Appealing to the people to vote for the BJP candidates in Warangal and Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituencies, the Prime Minister said that Warangal is special for him and the BJP.

He recalled that 40 years ago when the BJP had just two MPs, one of them was from Hanamkonda.

“The BJP will not forget your blessing and love. The people of Warangal have always supported the BJP whenever it faced difficulties. The BJP will leave no stone unturned to free the people from the clutches of the BRS and Congress," he said.

