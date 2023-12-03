Congress welcomes public mandate, congratulations to BJP for victory: Kamal Nath

Bhopal, Dec 3 Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath congratulated the BJP for its landslide victory in the Assembly elections in the state.

Accompanied by former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh and the State’s election in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kamal Nath said during a press briefing at the party headquarters in Bhopal, “The people of Madhya Pradesh have once again given the Congress a responsibility to sit in Opposition and we welcome the public mandate. We will continue to fight for the people of Madhya Pradesh.”

The veteran leader who led the Congress’ campaign added that the people had given the mandate to the BJP for a better future of Madhya Pradesh. “I congratulate the BJP for its victory. At the same time, I would also say that, the people have shown their love to you, now it’s your responsibility to fulfill their expectations. I believe that the BJP will work for the progress of Madhya Pradesh,” Kamal Nath added.

He further said that the Congress would do a deep analysis to find the reasons behind the massive defeat. “In the next few days, we will call all our candidates and try to find out the reasons behind this loss,” Kamal Nath said.

