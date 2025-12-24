Congress welcomes Thackeray cousins’ reunion, targets MahaYuti over ‘handing Mumbai to Gujarat’

Nagpur, Dec 24 Congress Legislature Party Leader in Maharashtra, Vijay Wadettiwar, on Wednesday welcomed the alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray, describing family reunions as a positive development, but made it clear that the Congress would not politically align with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

“Whenever a family comes together, it is a matter of joy,” Wadettiwar said, adding that the Congress is prepared to contest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections alongside the parties led by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, but not with the MNS.

Launching a sharp attack on the BJP-led MahaYuti government, Wadettiwar alleged that Mumbai is being systematically “stripped” and handed over to Gujarat’s interests. He claimed an “encroachment” on Maharashtra and its capital was underway.

“Efforts are being made to seize Mumbai and tie it to Gujarat’s stake. We must fight to save and protect our city,” he said, accusing the government of allowing prime land in Mumbai to be “swallowed up” and asserting that Gujarat’s influence over the city’s administration was becoming increasingly evident.

Stressing the need for unity, Wadettiwar said the struggle was essential to protect Marathi identity, pride (asmita), and culture.

Explaining the dynamics within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Wadettiwar said that while the INDIA bloc had fought the Lok Sabha elections together and the MVA contested the Assembly polls as a united front, local body elections operate under different political realities.

“Decisions on municipal councils and corporations are often taken at the local level by grassroots workers,” he said, adding that independent contests by MVA constituents in civic elections should not be seen as a rift within either the MVA or the INDIA bloc.

Reiterating the Congress’s ideological position, Wadettiwar said the party remains firmly committed to the Constitution and social justice, and would not indulge in communal or religious politics. He appealed to voters to support the Congress in the upcoming elections to ensure inclusive and equitable development.

