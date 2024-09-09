'Congress will be wiped out', Haryana CM sounds confident of BJP's 3rd term

Kurukshetra, Sep 9 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Sunday that the Congress is going to be "wiped out" no matter how many alliances it makes for the October 5 Assembly elections.

About the ongoing talks between the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to forge a pre-poll alliance for the upcoming elections, CM Saini said that the two parties are "stuck in the quagmire of corruption" and are serving their "own interests by deceiving the people".

He said that the BJP is "going to form government in Haryana for the third time with a big mandate".

Hitting out at the Congress and AAP, CM Saini said that people have realised that "they cannot do good to anyone, neither the state nor the people of the state; they can do good only to themselves".

About the threat to wrestler Bajrang Punia, who recently joined the Congress, CM Saini said: "We will get it investigated and take action against whoever is found guilty, no one will be spared."

According to CM Saini, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally in Kurukshetra on September 14.

The Haryana CM said that the BJP will release its second list soon and there will be "no change in the tickets of candidates contesting the elections".

Polling for the elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly is scheduled to be held on October 5.

The last date of submission for nominations is September 12, while the scrutiny will be conducted on September 13. The last date for withdrawing nominations is September 16.

The ballots will be counted on October 8.

Earlier in the day, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also expressed confidence that BJP will form the government for the third consecutive term in the state. The former Haryana CM told reported in Karnal that in the coming days, the state will witness rallies by Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several Chief Ministers and Ministers.

