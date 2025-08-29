Congress will be wiped out in Assam Assembly polls: Amit Shah

Guwahati, Aug 29 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, claiming that the party has lost relevance in Assam and will be wiped out in the state Assembly elections in 2026.

Addressing the Panchayat Representatives' Conclave here, HM Shah quipped: "The Centre and the Congress were thinking what would happen in the Panchayat elections in Assam, but when the time came, the reality became clear. In the upcoming elections, even if you search with binoculars, you won't be able to spot Congress."

His comments came before a gathering of nearly 20,000 newly elected panchayat representatives, a turnout he described as a reflection of the BJP-led government's growing grassroots connect.

Delivering his speech, the Home Minister sought the blessings of Maa Kamakhya and paid homage to Assam's icons - freedom fighters Lachit Borphukan, Bir Chilarai, Kanaklata Barua, and cultural legend Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ushering in what he called "transformative change" in Assam over the past 11 years.

The Home Minister also underlined the BJP-led government's focus on elevating Assam's culture to the national stage.

He recalled that it was the Modi government which accorded national recognition to the Sattriya dance, honoured the legacy of Srimanta Sankardev, and celebrated the 400th birth anniversary of Ahom general Lachit Borphukan in the national capital in 2022.

"It was only because of Modi ji's vision that the entire country came to know about the unparalleled contribution of Lachit Borphukan in India's history," he observed.

Projecting BJP's governance as a "win-win situation" for Assam, HM Shah said the party has not only delivered on development but also instilled cultural pride.

With this mix of growth and identity, he asserted, the BJP has consolidated its leadership in the state, leaving little political space for the Congress.

