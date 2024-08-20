Congress will bring ‘get medal, get post’ policy for players: Bhupinder Hooda

Chandigarh, Aug 20 Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda on Tuesday said if the Congress “comes to power in the state” the government will bring ‘get medal, get post’ policy for players.

Also, the three per cent quota will be implemented again in jobs for the players and they will be offered higher posts. Hooda said this after meeting Olympic medalist wrestler Aman Sehrawat.

Leader of Opposition Hooda and his son and MP Deepender Hooda welcomed Sehrawat at their residence and felicitated him. Hooda said Sehrawat has made not only Haryana but the entire country proud by winning the medal.

After the meeting, Hooda said the government should not be negligent in giving positions, respect and rewards to the players.

“The Congress had given appointments to players on senior posts like DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) under the ‘Bring Medal, Get Post’ policy. But the BJP stopped this policy as it came to power and took away the right of appointment to high posts from the players. The BJP is discriminating against the players to such an extent that it has not given promotion to the players who became DSPs during the Congress tenure till date,” he said.

Hooda said during the Congress government more than 750 players got appointments on the posts of the DSP, the Inspector, the Sub-Inspector and other government posts. “For the first time in the country, players were given cash prizes up to Rs 5 crore,” he said.

“This created a positive atmosphere for sports in the state. Even children started dreaming of winning medals and parents started telling their children, ‘play, bring medals, the government will make you DSP’. Due to this, Haryana became a hub of sports and 40-50 per cent of the medals received by the country started coming from the state,” he added.

“But the BJP government is not serious about sports in Haryana. Haryana has got only a three per cent share from the budget of ‘Khelo India’. Haryana, which brings the most medals in the Olympics, got only Rs 66 crore, while the BJP government has given Rs 400-500 crore to Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

Haryana will go to the polls for the 90-member legislative assembly on October 1.

--IANS

