Congress will disappear from Rajasthan and country soon: Bhajan Lal Sharma

Jaipur, Feb 7 In the Budget Session of the Rajasthan Assembly, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma responded to the Governor’s address on Friday while launching a fierce attack on the Congress and said that the grand old party will vanish soon from the state as well as from the country.

Taking a dig at Congress, Sharma predicted its downfall not just in Rajasthan but across the country.

“The pot of their sins is full. Just look at the Delhi election results, and everything will be clear. Our government has completed one year. After four years, they won’t even be seen in the Assembly. Mark my words.”

Targeting the opposition, which created an uproar in the Assembly over state Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena’s allegations of phone tapping, Sharma said it was unprecedented for a Leader of the Opposition to be denied the opportunity to speak in the House.

Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully was supposed to speak on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address. However, the Congress later decided to stall the proceedings until the Chief Minister addressed Meena’s allegations.

Sharma then counted the past Leaders of the Opposition, while naming veterans like Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, Parasram Maderna, Gulabchand Kataria, Vasundhara Raje, Rajendra Rathore, Ramnarayan Chaudhary, and Haridev Joshi, and said that never before had an opposition leader been silenced in this manner.

Addressing Jully, he said: “I am saddened that you have fallen into the trap of state PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra.

"Our Leader of Opposition often acts with seriousness, however, today, I don't know why he came under pressure. Today, a farmer's son from a deprived class was denied the opportunity to speak. If the Leader of Opposition was from some other class, would the Congress have ever denied him the opportunity to speak? Today, the Congress has done injustice to a farmer's son and he was not allowed to speak."

CM Sharma, further attacking the Congress, said: “How long will you deceive the people of Rajasthan? Look in the mirror before making allegations.”

"For 70 years, the Congress government has exploited farmers and the poor, but now the people of Rajasthan have taught them a lesson.”

He further said: “You will not be able to defeat me. I am a farmer’s son, and I will work for the eight crore people of Rajasthan. You will have to chant bhajans for the next 20-25 years because you have lost your political ground.”

The Chief Minister also spoke on issues related to phone tapping, the policies of the previous Ashok Gehlot government, and Congress infighting, leading to a heated atmosphere in the Assembly, as the opposition MLAs submitted reservations.

On the issue of phone tapping, Sharma presented newspaper clippings from the Gehlot government’s tenure, stating: "You accuse us, but have forgotten your own record? I have come to show you the mirror.”

CM Sharma also praised the Union Budget 2025, highlighting the tax exemption on income up to Rs 12 lakh.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the spring season even more joyful with this decision. Congress never worked for the welfare of farmers or the middle class but now the people of India are directly benefiting,” he said.

