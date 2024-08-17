Congress will form next govt in Haryana: Kumari Selja

Chandigarh, Aug 17 Congress General Secretary and former Union Minister Kumari Selja on Saturday said with the election bugle in Haryana the downfall of the BJP has begun.

“The BJP government will go, and the Congress will come. The BJP government has not developed the state but has brought destruction. Haryana ranks number one in unemployment in the country,” said Kumari Selja.

She said that the government had promised to double the income of farmers but instead of doubling it, they have worsened the condition of the farmers.

“More than 700 farmers were martyred in the farmers' movement, but the government is unmoved,” said Kumari Selja.

She was addressing a public gathering during the Congress Sandesh Yatra in Julana town in Jind district.

Kumari Selja said seeing the crowd at this historic site in Jind “shows the love people have for the Congress. The beginning of the downfall will start from this land.”

She said that she considers the 36 communities her family, and she is receiving the blessings of those who stood with her father, the late Chaudhary Dalbir Singh.

She said she entered politics to serve the people, and she has always had the love of the public and the blessings of leadership.

She said there is little time left, and they must not sit at home; they must ensure the downfall. She said during the 10 years of the BJP rule, the public has been troubled, and now they want relief.

“The poor, Dalits, farmers, employees, labourers, youth, and Anganwadi workers are all troubled, and the government is deaf and dumb, unwilling to listen to anything. Farmers' income hasn't doubled; instead, their condition has worsened. The poor have been forced to beg with a bowl in hand. They don't want five kilograms of ration; they want work. The future of the youth has been pushed into darkness due to paper leaks, and the government is sitting idle,” she added.

BJP-ruled Haryana will go to the polls for the 90-member Legislative Assembly on October 1.

