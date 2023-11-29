Congress will fulfill guarantees made to people of Telangana: Priyanka

New Delhi, Nov 29 A day ahead of the crucial Telangana Assembly elections, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday hailed the women power saying that her party will fulfill the guarantees made to the people of the state.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "When women take a resolution, they die only after completing it. We will come to Telangana and fulfill the guarantees. We will create history by following the path of truth, honesty and righteousness with the public."

She also attached over 38 seconds long video in which she is heard saying "When I was speaking to my mother Sonia Gandhi, and she asked me what do I speak in my public meetings in Telangana and I replied I speak the truth".

Priyanka Gandhi in the video said that as a mother Sonia Gandhi told her that the promises made to the people must be honoured. "I told her that all the party leaders have taken a pledge to complete the guarantees made to the people in the state," she said.

Polling for the 119-member Assembly is scheduled on November 30 and the Congress is eyeing to wrest power from the ruling BRS.

The Congress has already announced six guarantees for the people of the state.

Meanwhile, the ruling BRS is seeking a third consecutive victory in the state.

At least 2,290 candidates are in the poll fray in the southern state.

Counting of votes will take place on December 3 along with the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

