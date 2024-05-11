Congress Will Need To Change Its Politics, Party Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi acknowledged on Friday that his party too has made mistakes and stressed the necessity for a change in its political approach going forward. . He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, labeling him as more of a monarch than a leader of the nation, alleging that he fronts for "two-three financiers."

Responding to a query from an attendee at the event regarding the Constitution, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi expressed full readiness to engage in a debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting he was "100 per cent" prepared. However, he noted his understanding that the prime minister is unlikely to accept such a challenge.

“The Congress party will also have to change its politics in the coming times. This will have to be done. I also want to say that the Congress party has also made mistakes and I am saying this while being from the Congress party,” he said in his speech.

Nevertheless, Gandhi refrained from specifying the nature of the "change" he believed the Congress required. The "Samvidhan Sammelan" was facilitated by the Samruddha Bharat Foundation. Gandhi boldly predicted that the ruling BJP would be limited to fewer than 180 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Accusing the Prime Minister of undermining the Constitution, Gandhi asserted, "Modi ji is a king, I am telling the truth." “He is not the prime minister, he is a king. He has nothing to do with the Cabinet, Parliament or the Constitution. He is the king of the 21st century and is the front for two or three financiers who have the real power.” At the end of his address, Gandhi took three questions including one on a recent suggestion that he and the PM should take part in a debate.