Congress will win 15 to 20 seats in K’taka: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, June 3 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the Congress will win 15 to 20 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

“The Exit Polls are influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s media. We are expecting a minimum of 15 to 20 seats. The Exit Polls will be proven wrong,” the Chief Minister told media persons.

Exit Polls have projected 6 to 8 seats for the Congress out of 28 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP along with JD-S is projected to win 18 to 22 seats.

The Congress and JD-S had won 1 seat in 2019 while the BJP had won 25 and the BJP-supported independent candidate had won 1 seat.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra taunted the Chief Minister over his remarks on Exit Polls. “After Exit Poll, the heart rates of Congress have increased,” he said.

Sources said that during the Congress legislators’ meeting held on Sunday, the Chief Minister has assured his party leaders about the victory and asked them not to lose hope despite the Exit Polls projection.

The Chief Minister has assured the Congress leaders that the party would definitely cross two digits as all the leaders have worked together, setting aside their differences.

Sources also quoted the Chief Minister mentioning an intelligence report which indicated the victory of Congress candidates in 14 to 18 Lok Sabha seats.

--IANS

