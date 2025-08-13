Congress won 10 seats in Haryana by margin of 100 to 1,000 votes, says CM Saini

Chandigarh, Aug 13 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Wednesday that the Congress won 10 Assembly seats in the state by a margin of 100 to 1,000 votes.

"If there were any faults in the EVMs, the Congress would not have won these seats," he added.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the public should not be misled on this issue, adding that Congress members should explain this to their leader Rahul Gandhi and get him treated as "there is no cure for lies".

He was interacting with the media after the Tiranga Yatra in Kurukshetra.

CM Saini said: "Whenever election results are announced, either in the state or in the country, the Congress routinely blames the EVMs."

He added that during this election, the Congress leaders repeatedly claimed that if Narendra Modi became the country's Prime Minister for a third term, the Constitution would be in danger.

"Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of the INDIA bloc campaigned using the Constitution as a symbol, but the people of the country rejected their false narratives. Instead, they elected Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of the country for the third consecutive term. In Haryana too, the BJP formed the government for the third time in a row," he said.

The Congress has no real issues left and is now frustrated, the Chief Minister added.

"The party (Congress) ruled the country for 55 years, but today seeing the rapid development under the BJP rule, the Congress leaders have lost their mental balance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ended Congress' corrupt practices and worked for the welfare of the poor."

The Prime Minister provided Ayushman cards, built toilets in every home, ensured ration reaches the needy, and gave gas cylinders to poor families under the Ujjwala Yojana, CM Saini said.

"The Congress is unhappy with the BJP government's efforts to uplift the poor. Instead of supporting progress, they continue to mislead people with false statements. But now, the people of both the country and the state have understood Congress' lies," the Chief Minister added.

He said that the country was divided due to the ambitions of those driven by political greed.

"The people of India endured the pain of Partition just a day before Independence. During that time, countless families were torn apart, and many daughters and children lost their lives. For the first time since Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi truly acknowledged the suffering of those affected by Partition."

CM Saini said "we must remember the lakhs of people who endured this tragedy. As a result, he took the initiative to observe August 14 as "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day" (Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas).

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor