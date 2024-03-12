Congress worker killed, hanged from a tree in K’taka

Gadag (Karnataka), March 12 An incident of a Congress worker being killed and hanged from a tree by some miscreants came to light on Tuesday near Dambala village in Mundaragi taluk of Gadag district in Karnataka.

The deceased was identified as Sharanappa Sandigoudra, a local Congress leader from Doni village.

According to the police, the killers attacked him when he was going on a bike and chased him after he fell off the vehicle. They threw chili powder into his eyes and stabbed him with sharp-edged weapons. Later, they hung his body from a tree and escaped from the spot.

The Congress party had organised a convention of the beneficiaries of guarantee schemes at Dambala village and the incident created tension in the area. The Mundaragi police reached the spot after villagers spotted the body hanging from a tree.

