Congress workers placed under house arrest before CM's visit to diamond city Panna: MP LoP

Bhopal, Nov 19 Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition (LoP), Umang Singhar on Wednesday alleged that police have detained Congress workers ahead of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's visit to participate in a public programme in Panna district.

Singhar claimed Congress workers were going to meet Chief Minister Yadav and hand over a memorandum of local issues during his visit to Panna. However, before the CM's arrival, district police detained them and placed them under house arrest.

"Congress workers wanted to meet Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and raise the grievances of local residents, but they were detained and placed under house arrest," Singhar said in video message, adding that, "Congress workers were not protesting there, they were raising public issues."

However, district police was yet make any statement on the Congress' allegation.

Chief Minister Yadav arrived at diamond city Panna at 3 pm from Khajuraho to participate in two events in different Assembly constituencies in the district and will announce development projects and inaugurate the completed projects. As per the schedule, CM Yadav will leave from Panna at 5:30 pm.

Madhya Pradesh's Panna has recently achieved yet another milestone as the world-famous diamonds from Panna have been awarded the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag, marking the state's 21st GI product.

This long-cherished recognition is set to elevate Panna's diamonds to new heights, establishing a distinct identity both nationally and internationally while significantly boosting their brand value.

The GI tag, granted after a process initiated on June 7, 2023, is expected to revolutionise the local diamond industry. Experts believe it will enhance transparency, quality assurance, and global recognition, creating new employment opportunities in mining and benefiting thousands of families.

The tag will also expand export prospects, driving a substantial increase in state revenue.

This will boost trade and attract visitors from across the country and abroad, giving Panna a new identity.

Known as the 'Diamond City', Panna is renowned for its rich diamond mines and variety of precious gemstones.

The people of Panna are jubilant as their long-pending demand has been fulfilled.

